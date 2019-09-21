Contrasting of Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 263 10.32 N/A 6.25 44.40 Carbon Black Inc. 18 8.38 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intuit Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intuit Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Carbon Black Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Intuit Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intuit Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 8.71% for Intuit Inc. with average target price of $292.63. Meanwhile, Carbon Black Inc.’s average target price is $21.5, while its potential downside is -17.12%. The results provided earlier shows that Intuit Inc. appears more favorable than Carbon Black Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intuit Inc. and Carbon Black Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 71.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67%

For the past year Intuit Inc. has stronger performance than Carbon Black Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Carbon Black Inc.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.