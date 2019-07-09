Contrasting of Intrexon Corporation (XON) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

We will be comparing the differences between Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.59 N/A -3.89 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 3.97 N/A -5.59 0.00

Demonstrates Intrexon Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112%

Volatility and Risk

Intrexon Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.12 beta. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.18 beta and it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intrexon Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Intrexon Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Intrexon Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.75, with potential upside of 34.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intrexon Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 25.4%. 0.6% are Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 10% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation has -27.68% weaker performance while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 42.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Intrexon Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.