Contrasting of Intrexon Corporation (XON) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.62 N/A -3.89 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 211.90 N/A -2.63 0.00

Demonstrates Intrexon Corporation and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intrexon Corporation and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.12 beta indicates that Intrexon Corporation is 112.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 2.02 beta is the reason why it is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation. Its rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intrexon Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of Intrexon Corporation shares and 46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation has -27.68% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 58.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.