Contrasting of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.11 beta means Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22.75 is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 155.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 10.2% respectively. 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. was less bearish than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.