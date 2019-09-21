Contrasting of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and has 18.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

$18.5 is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 116.63%. InflaRx N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 106.90% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. appears more favorable than InflaRx N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares and 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has stronger performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.