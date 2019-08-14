Contrasting of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Risk & Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.11. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.96 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has an average target price of $22.75, and a 145.95% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.5% and 57.5%. About 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.