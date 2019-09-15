Contrasting of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 7.40 N/A -7.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.11 shows that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.82 beta which is 182.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.5 is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 86.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 8.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Competitively, 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.