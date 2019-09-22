Contrasting of InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) and NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) and NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES). The two are both Internet Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterXion Holding N.V. 73 0.00 N/A 0.44 172.31 NetEase Inc. 256 0.00 N/A 8.73 26.44

In table 1 we can see InterXion Holding N.V. and NetEase Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. NetEase Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than InterXion Holding N.V. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) and NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterXion Holding N.V. 0.00% 4.4% 1.2% NetEase Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 9.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.92 shows that InterXion Holding N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. NetEase Inc.’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of InterXion Holding N.V. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor NetEase Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. NetEase Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than InterXion Holding N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered InterXion Holding N.V. and NetEase Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InterXion Holding N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 NetEase Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of InterXion Holding N.V. is $83, with potential upside of 2.77%. Competitively NetEase Inc. has a consensus price target of $305.87, with potential upside of 13.52%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, NetEase Inc. is looking more favorable than InterXion Holding N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InterXion Holding N.V. and NetEase Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 52%. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of InterXion Holding N.V.’s shares. Competitively, NetEase Inc. has 45% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InterXion Holding N.V. -0.69% -0.28% 8.5% 26.94% 16.28% 39.03% NetEase Inc. -5.85% -12.14% -19.12% -5.03% -11.09% -1.93%

For the past year InterXion Holding N.V. had bullish trend while NetEase Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NetEase Inc. beats InterXion Holding N.V. on 9 of the 11 factors.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; power backup services; and connectivity services that allow its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customersÂ’ equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It also provides managed services comprising systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support services, data back-up, and storage services. The company offers its services to digital media and distribution, enterprises, financial services sectors, system integrators, cloud providers, and connectivity providers through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 45 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. In addition, the company is involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others segments. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers. The companyÂ’s NetEase Websites provide Chinese Internet users a network of Chinese language-based online content channels, as well as community and communication services, including news content, community forums, mobile-based applications, open courses, and interactive online video. It also offers other Web-based applications and services, including a Web directory. In addition, NetEase, Inc. provides online advertising services that include banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities; email services to individual and corporate users; and wireless value-added services. Further, the company offers e-commerce services, including Caipiao, an online service that facilitates the processing of end usersÂ’ purchase orders for lotteries; Baoxian, an online service for the sale of insurance products; Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; Wangyibao, an online payment platform; EaseRead, an e-reading apps; Cloud Music, an online music social network; and NetEase Cloud Classroom, an online education platform. Additionally, it provides and Internet finance services, as well as sells game-related accessories. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.