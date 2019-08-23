Contrasting of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPLDP) and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Interstate Power and Light Company
|25
|0.17
|N/A
|20.21
|1.28
|DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT
|56
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Interstate Power and Light Company and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Interstate Power and Light Company and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Interstate Power and Light Company
|0.00%
|9.3%
|3.3%
|DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 56.3% of Interstate Power and Light Company shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Interstate Power and Light Company
|1.1%
|2.74%
|1.33%
|3.53%
|2.87%
|7.62%
|DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT
|-0.34%
|-0.55%
|1.09%
|4.63%
|6.47%
|8.01%
For the past year Interstate Power and Light Company was less bullish than DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Interstate Power and Light Company beats DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.
