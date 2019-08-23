Contrasting of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPLDP) and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interstate Power and Light Company 25 0.17 N/A 20.21 1.28 DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 56 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Interstate Power and Light Company and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Interstate Power and Light Company and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interstate Power and Light Company 0.00% 9.3% 3.3% DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.3% of Interstate Power and Light Company shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interstate Power and Light Company 1.1% 2.74% 1.33% 3.53% 2.87% 7.62% DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT -0.34% -0.55% 1.09% 4.63% 6.47% 8.01%

For the past year Interstate Power and Light Company was less bullish than DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Interstate Power and Light Company beats DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.