Contrasting of Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR)

Both Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 17 -1.52 24.82M -0.90 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 2 0.00 17.28M -2.36 0.00

Demonstrates Intersect ENT Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 147,125,074.10% -22.9% -19.9% Nuvectra Corporation 1,065,745,651.91% -63.8% -36.8%

Volatility & Risk

Intersect ENT Inc.’s current beta is 0.78 and it happens to be 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nuvectra Corporation’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intersect ENT Inc. are 6.5 and 5.8. Competitively, Nuvectra Corporation has 6.6 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nuvectra Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intersect ENT Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Intersect ENT Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Intersect ENT Inc.’s upside potential is 60.06% at a $26.33 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Nuvectra Corporation’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 1,233.33%. The results provided earlier shows that Nuvectra Corporation appears more favorable than Intersect ENT Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.7% of Nuvectra Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.8% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Nuvectra Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84% Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Nuvectra Corporation.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.