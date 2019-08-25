Contrasting of Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 26 4.37 N/A -0.90 0.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Intersect ENT Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87%

Volatility & Risk

Intersect ENT Inc.’s 0.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Nemaura Medical Inc. is 109.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intersect ENT Inc. are 6.5 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor Nemaura Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Intersect ENT Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Intersect ENT Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Nemaura Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intersect ENT Inc. has an average price target of $29.75, and a 93.56% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intersect ENT Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.1% respectively. Intersect ENT Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc. was more bearish than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Summary

Intersect ENT Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nemaura Medical Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.