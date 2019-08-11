Contrasting of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

We are contrasting Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.56 0.00 Maxar Technologies Inc. 6 0.23 N/A -23.01 0.00

Demonstrates Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Maxar Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.52% and 85.8% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46%

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Maxar Technologies Inc. beats Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.