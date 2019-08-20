Contrasting of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) and Its Competitors

As Communication Equipment company, Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.52% of Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 2.29 2.70

The potential upside of the competitors is 72.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

Dividends

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Internet Initiative Japan Inc.