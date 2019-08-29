Contrasting of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (IGLD) and Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

As Diversified Communication Services businesses, Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD) and Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 46 0.00 N/A -8.11 0.00 Cable One Inc. 1,096 6.59 N/A 28.46 42.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. and Cable One Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD) and Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 0.00% -131.3% -2.2% Cable One Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.37 shows that Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cable One Inc. has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. Its rival Cable One Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Cable One Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. and Cable One Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cable One Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cable One Inc. has a consensus price target of $1150, with potential downside of -9.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.9% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. shares and 79% of Cable One Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 77.1% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Cable One Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 13.22% 19.7% -17.78% -37.23% -86.88% -76.76% Cable One Inc. 0.63% 3.04% 16.36% 42.03% 68.63% 48.37%

For the past year Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. had bearish trend while Cable One Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cable One Inc. beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses. In addition, the company offers voice services, including unlimited local and long-distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller ID, anonymous call rejection, and other features; and international calling by the minute services. Further, it sells advertising time on programmersÂ’ channels; produces television commercials for programmersÂ’ channels; and sells advertising space on cable network Websites. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers in 19 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states of the United States of America. As of December 31, 2016, it provided service to 513,908 data customers; 320,246 video customers; and 115,811 voice customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.