Contrasting of International Paper Company (IP) and Its Peers

We are comparing International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

International Paper Company has 84.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 79.84% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.3% of International Paper Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Packaging & Containers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has International Paper Company and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Paper Company 0.00% 28.00% 5.90% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing International Paper Company and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio International Paper Company N/A 43 10.49 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

International Paper Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for International Paper Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Paper Company 2 4 1 2.14 Industry Average 1.17 1.70 1.09 2.41

With consensus price target of $46, International Paper Company has a potential upside of 12.52%. As a group, Packaging & Containers companies have a potential upside of 22.66%. International Paper Company’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of International Paper Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Paper Company -0.48% 0.37% -4.58% -7.19% -16.76% 8.8% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year International Paper Company has weaker performance than International Paper Company’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of International Paper Company are 1.4 and 1. Competitively, International Paper Company’s peers have 2.07 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. International Paper Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than International Paper Company.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.5 shows that International Paper Company is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, International Paper Company’s peers are 16.53% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

International Paper Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors International Paper Company’s competitors beat International Paper Company.