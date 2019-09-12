Contrasting of International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Both International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express Inc. 13 2.16 N/A -0.13 0.00 Verisk Analytics Inc. 144 10.34 N/A 3.58 42.33

In table 1 we can see International Money Express Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9%

Liquidity

International Money Express Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Verisk Analytics Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. International Money Express Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for International Money Express Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Verisk Analytics Inc. is $128.33, which is potential -18.48% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

International Money Express Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.1% and 96%. About 65% of International Money Express Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Verisk Analytics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14%

For the past year International Money Express Inc. was less bullish than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Summary

Verisk Analytics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors International Money Express Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.