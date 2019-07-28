Contrasting of International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express Inc. 12 2.18 N/A -0.25 0.00 LSC Communications Inc. 6 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express Inc. 0.00% -7% -3.5% LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3%

Liquidity

International Money Express Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, LSC Communications Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. International Money Express Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LSC Communications Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both International Money Express Inc. and LSC Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.2% and 83.1% respectively. International Money Express Inc.’s share held by insiders are 65%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of LSC Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Money Express Inc. 3.06% 0% 5.94% -3.65% 21.3% 1.42% LSC Communications Inc. -6.43% -13.73% -29.27% -42.82% -49.1% -14.71%

For the past year International Money Express Inc. had bullish trend while LSC Communications Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

International Money Express Inc. beats LSC Communications Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.