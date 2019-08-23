Contrasting of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

We are contrasting International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 135 2.49 N/A 3.80 37.87 The Chemours Company 28 0.37 N/A 4.34 4.40

Table 1 demonstrates International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and The Chemours Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Chemours Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of The Chemours Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and The Chemours Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 3.2% The Chemours Company 0.00% 79.5% 10.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.76 beta means International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, The Chemours Company has a 2.37 beta which is 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, The Chemours Company’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1 Quick Ratio. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Chemours Company.

Analyst Recommendations

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and The Chemours Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 The Chemours Company 0 1 4 2.80

$139.17 is International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 29.10%. On the other hand, The Chemours Company’s potential upside is 168.68% and its average price target is $35.6. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The Chemours Company seems more appealing than International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.4% of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares and 83.4% of The Chemours Company shares. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.3%. Competitively, The Chemours Company has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. -1.35% 0.07% 4.48% 3.17% 10.46% 7.24% The Chemours Company -1.09% -15.36% -45.22% -47.39% -57.83% -32.42%

For the past year International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. had bullish trend while The Chemours Company had bearish trend.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors The Chemours Company.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Fragrances segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.