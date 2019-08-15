Contrasting of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

This is a contrast between International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) and LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Business Machines Corporation 139 1.49 N/A 11.99 12.36 LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 53 10.62 N/A -1.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see International Business Machines Corporation and LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us International Business Machines Corporation and LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Business Machines Corporation 0.00% 48.8% 7% LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.00% 98.6% 71.5%

Risk & Volatility

International Business Machines Corporation is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.29 beta. LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s 1.38 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

International Business Machines Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LiveRamp Holdings Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. LiveRamp Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to International Business Machines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for International Business Machines Corporation and LiveRamp Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Business Machines Corporation 0 4 5 2.56 LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

International Business Machines Corporation has a 20.81% upside potential and an average price target of $158.56.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.4% of International Business Machines Corporation shares and 0% of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.1% of International Business Machines Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.6% are LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Business Machines Corporation -1.19% 5.98% 5.46% 10.31% 1.89% 30.41% LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.44% 11.25% -8.43% 22.79% 29.14% 36.4%

For the past year International Business Machines Corporation has weaker performance than LiveRamp Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors LiveRamp Holdings Inc. beats International Business Machines Corporation.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The companyÂ’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system for z systems. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term inventory and accounts receivable financing to suppliers, distributors, and remarketers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a strategic collaboration with ABB Ltd to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.