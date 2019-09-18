Contrasting of Intermolecular Inc. (IMI) and GigCapital Inc. (NYSE:GIG)

Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) and GigCapital Inc. (NYSE:GIG) have been rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intermolecular Inc. 1 2.32 N/A -0.10 0.00 GigCapital Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intermolecular Inc. and GigCapital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Intermolecular Inc. and GigCapital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intermolecular Inc. 0.00% -14.4% -11.1% GigCapital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intermolecular Inc. and GigCapital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.2% and 57.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 30.13% of Intermolecular Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.76% of GigCapital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intermolecular Inc. -0.85% 0% 5.45% -0.85% -29.27% 14.85% GigCapital Inc. 0.26% 0.34% 1.72% 3.75% 0% 2.72%

For the past year Intermolecular Inc. has stronger performance than GigCapital Inc.

Summary

Intermolecular Inc. beats GigCapital Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Intermolecular, Inc. offers high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. Its HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established CVD, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including flat glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

GigCapital, Inc., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California.