Contrasting of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 9.59 N/A -10.75 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.'s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Volatility and Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.31. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. on the other hand, has 2.55 beta which makes it 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and has 8.9 Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $161, and a 150.86% upside potential. Meanwhile, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 30.26%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.