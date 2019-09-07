Contrasting of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

We are contrasting Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 8.97 N/A -10.75 0.00 XOMA Corporation 16 13.53 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.31 beta indicates that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. XOMA Corporation’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, XOMA Corporation which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 84.89% for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $116. Competitively XOMA Corporation has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 43.65%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than XOMA Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.6% of XOMA Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance while XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.