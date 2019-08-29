Contrasting of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 9.48 N/A -10.75 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 13.81 N/A 0.65 68.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.31 beta indicates that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Xencor Inc. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Xencor Inc. which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 6.7 Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 153.78% and an $161 average target price. On the other hand, Xencor Inc.’s potential upside is 6.98% and its average target price is $40. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Xencor Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.2% and 86.1% respectively. 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Xencor Inc. has 13.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Xencor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.