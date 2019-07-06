Contrasting of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 99 13.35 N/A -10.75 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 21.11 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Risk & Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Vical Incorporated has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 18.4 and has 18.4 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $159.29, and a 97.97% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 70.8% and 38.6% respectively. Insiders owned 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has weaker performance than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.