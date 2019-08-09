Contrasting of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

We are contrasting Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 92 11.15 N/A -10.75 0.00 Novavax Inc. 14 3.40 N/A -9.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Novavax Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Novavax Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 138.39% and an $160.2 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Novavax Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.35, while its potential downside is -67.47%. The information presented earlier suggests that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.7% of Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.