Contrasting of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 98 11.90 N/A -10.75 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk and Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kura Oncology Inc.’s 2.65 beta is the reason why it is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Kura Oncology Inc. which has a 13.8 Current Ratio and a 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$159.29 is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 122.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 84.8%. Insiders held roughly 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.43% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 14.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.