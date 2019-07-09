Contrasting of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 98 13.14 N/A -10.75 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 128.44 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Risk and Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.51 beta. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 0.36 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 101.20% and an $159.29 average price target. Competitively Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $21.08, with potential upside of 158.02%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kindred Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.8% and 56.8% respectively. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 22.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.