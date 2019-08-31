Contrasting of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 9.29 N/A -10.75 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Volatility and Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$161 is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 150.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 73.2% and 12.4% respectively. 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.