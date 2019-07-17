Contrasting of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 97 11.58 N/A -10.75 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.71 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.77 beta which is 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 10 2.67 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

$161.13 is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 131.01%. Competitively the average price target of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 25.30% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.