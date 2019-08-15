Contrasting of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 91 9.78 N/A -10.75 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$159.87 is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 144.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.2% and 28.21% respectively. About 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Edge Therapeutics Inc. has 5.63% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.