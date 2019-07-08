Contrasting of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 98 13.24 N/A -10.75 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 19 24.17 N/A -4.00 0.00

Demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 99.66% and an $159.29 consensus target price. Competitively Assembly Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $42, with potential upside of 194.12%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 86.6%. About 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.