Contrasting of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 92 11.15 N/A -10.75 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 7 7.68 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Volatility and Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s beta is 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 137.90% and an $159.87 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 72.08%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.2% and 17.4%. Insiders owned 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.