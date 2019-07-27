Contrasting of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

We are comparing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 96 10.62 N/A -10.75 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 20.86 N/A -8.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aravive Inc. has beta of 2.44 which is 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 151.80% at a $161.13 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.8% and 28% respectively. About 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.43% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 82.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.