Contrasting of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

This is a contrast between Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 8.97 N/A -10.75 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.68 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Volatility and Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.31 beta. In other hand, Aduro BioTech Inc. has beta of 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aduro BioTech Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Aduro BioTech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 84.89% and an $116 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.