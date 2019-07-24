Contrasting of Intelsat S.A. (I) and Its Rivals

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) is a company in the Diversified Communication Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intelsat S.A. has 65.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 58.18% institutional ownership for its rivals. 45.13% of Intelsat S.A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.68% of all Diversified Communication Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Intelsat S.A. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat S.A. 0.00% 16.40% -5.30% Industry Average 2.40% 19.53% 3.61%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Intelsat S.A. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat S.A. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 55.14M 2.30B 132.80

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Intelsat S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.29 2.38 2.75

Intelsat S.A. currently has a consensus target price of $39, suggesting a potential upside of 82.58%. As a group, Diversified Communication Services companies have a potential upside of 88.47%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Intelsat S.A. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Intelsat S.A. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intelsat S.A. 7.77% 20.4% -5.3% -18.34% 59.33% 1.82% Industry Average 4.44% 9.89% 20.79% 17.80% 30.73% 26.50%

For the past year Intelsat S.A. has weaker performance than Intelsat S.A.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Intelsat S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Intelsat S.A.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.47 and has 1.32 Quick Ratio. Intelsat S.A.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intelsat S.A.

Risk & Volatility

Intelsat S.A. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intelsat S.A.’s rivals are 3.11% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Dividends

Intelsat S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Intelsat S.A.’s rivals beat Intelsat S.A.

Intelsat S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and ISPs; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network and other services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure, from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services to other satellite operators. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Intelsat S.A. is a subsidiary of Serafina S.A.