Contrasting of Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 4 14.15 N/A -0.26 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 8 85.68 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intellicheck Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Intellicheck Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intellicheck Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 0% respectively. About 0.9% of Intellicheck Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 46.5% are Luokung Technology Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Luokung Technology Corp. beats Intellicheck Inc.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.