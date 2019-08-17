Contrasting of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 22.94 N/A -1.96 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 47.8% respectively. 0.1% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.