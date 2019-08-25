Contrasting of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 20.78 N/A -1.96 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 522.52 N/A -1.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.7 and 7.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 12.8% respectively. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.