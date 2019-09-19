Contrasting of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 19.59 N/A -1.96 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Demonstrates Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.7. The Current Ratio of rival SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s potential upside is 3,270.79% and its average target price is $4.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. 0.1% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.