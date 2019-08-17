Contrasting of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Since Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 22.94 N/A -1.96 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 78.01 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.7. The Current Ratio of rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $31.8 consensus price target and a 474.01% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 37%. About 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 21.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 32.6% stronger performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.