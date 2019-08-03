Contrasting of Intel Corporation (INTC) and Its Peers

We are comparing Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Intel Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.33% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.05% of Intel Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Intel Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel Corporation 0.00% 28.40% 16.10% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Intel Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Intel Corporation N/A 50 11.59 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

Intel Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Intel Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel Corporation 3 1 6 2.60 Industry Average 1.50 2.06 4.67 2.56

With average target price of $53.9, Intel Corporation has a potential upside of 10.72%. As a group, Semiconductor – Broad Line companies have a potential upside of 37.26%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Intel Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Intel Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intel Corporation -4.48% 5.2% -0.41% 6.33% 6% 7.71% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year Intel Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Intel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Intel Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 3.44 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Intel Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intel Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Intel Corporation has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intel Corporation’s competitors are 44.25% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Dividends

Intel Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Intel Corporation’s competitors beat Intel Corporation.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. Its platforms are used in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure; and retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and other market segments. The company offers microprocessors that processes system data and controls other devices in the system; chipsets, which send data between the microprocessor and input, display, and storage devices, such as keyboard, mouse, monitor, hard drive or solid-state drive, and optical disc drives; and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products that integrate its central processing units with other system components onto a single chip. It also offers NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; security software products that secure computers, mobile devices, and networks; programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive market segments. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning-based sensing products, mapping and driving policy technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, and autonomous driving technologies. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud and communications service providers, and industrial, communications, and automotive equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.