Contrasting of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Since Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) are part of the CATV Systems industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Media Technology Limited 8 0.00 1.16M -0.58 0.00 Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 12 0.00 14.85M -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Integrated Media Technology Limited and Hemisphere Media Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Integrated Media Technology Limited and Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Media Technology Limited 15,064,935.06% 0% 0% Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 121,621,621.62% -2.2% -1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Integrated Media Technology Limited and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.04% and 67.2%. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s share held by insiders are 88%. Insiders Competitively, held 6.2% of Hemisphere Media Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integrated Media Technology Limited 0.6% -16.63% -42.4% 11.12% -44.69% 16.8% Hemisphere Media Group Inc. -1.05% -6.17% -16.77% -5.45% 7.04% 1.4%

For the past year Integrated Media Technology Limited was more bullish than Hemisphere Media Group Inc.

Summary

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Integrated Media Technology Limited.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. owns and operates Spanish-language cable and television broadcasting networks and a content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; and WAPA, a broadcast television network, as well as that produces television content. The company also distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico; and operates WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website. In addition, the company operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves 5.3 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to 17.8 million subscribers in the United States and Latin America. Further, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to 4.1 million subscribers in Central America; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment, and professional winter baseball leagues to approximately 3.2 million subscribers in the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.