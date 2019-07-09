Contrasting of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 51 3.14 N/A 0.96 51.90 STERIS plc 125 4.62 N/A 3.22 40.76

In table 1 we can see Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and STERIS plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. STERIS plc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of STERIS plc, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and STERIS plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.00% 6% 2.6% STERIS plc 0.00% 8.6% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.9 beta. Competitively, STERIS plc is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation are 2.9 and 1.9. Competitively, STERIS plc has 2.6 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STERIS plc.

Analyst Ratings

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and STERIS plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0 4 3 2.43 STERIS plc 0 0 2 3.00

$60.14 is Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 10.94%. On the other hand, STERIS plc’s potential downside is -5.31% and its consensus price target is $144. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation seems more appealing than STERIS plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 90% of STERIS plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are STERIS plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation -4.67% -7.24% -0.62% -9.6% -20.92% 10.47% STERIS plc 0.93% 2.13% 9.34% 9.2% 28.09% 22.99%

For the past year Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was less bullish than STERIS plc.

Summary

STERIS plc beats on 9 of the 12 factors Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. It offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.