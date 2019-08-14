Contrasting of Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Since Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer Holdings Corporation 79 2.11 N/A 2.01 43.57 Silk Road Medical Inc 42 25.16 N/A -20.81 0.00

Demonstrates Integer Holdings Corporation and Silk Road Medical Inc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Integer Holdings Corporation and Silk Road Medical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 17.7% 7.4% Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Integer Holdings Corporation is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Silk Road Medical Inc is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Silk Road Medical Inc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Integer Holdings Corporation and Silk Road Medical Inc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer Holdings Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 2 3.00

Integer Holdings Corporation has a 14.97% upside potential and a consensus price target of $92. Competitively the consensus price target of Silk Road Medical Inc is $44.5, which is potential 11.22% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Integer Holdings Corporation appears more favorable than Silk Road Medical Inc, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Integer Holdings Corporation and Silk Road Medical Inc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.9% and 74.7%. About 1.2% of Integer Holdings Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Silk Road Medical Inc has 41.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78% Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65%

For the past year Integer Holdings Corporation was less bullish than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Summary

Integer Holdings Corporation beats Silk Road Medical Inc on 6 of the 10 factors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.