Contrasting of Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (:)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer Holdings Corporation 79 1.92 N/A 2.01 43.57 Nemaura Medical Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Integer Holdings Corporation and Nemaura Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Integer Holdings Corporation and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 17.7% 7.4% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.94 beta means Integer Holdings Corporation’s volatility is 6.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Nemaura Medical Inc.’s -0.09 beta is the reason why it is 109.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Integer Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Nemaura Medical Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Nemaura Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Integer Holdings Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.9% of Integer Holdings Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.1% of Nemaura Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Integer Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year Integer Holdings Corporation has 14.78% stronger performance while Nemaura Medical Inc. has -7.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Integer Holdings Corporation beats Nemaura Medical Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.