Contrasting of Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.12 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Intec Pharma Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Intec Pharma Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Intec Pharma Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $25.5, with potential upside of 79.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intec Pharma Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 45.5%. 16.08% are Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.