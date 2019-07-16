Contrasting of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (INSY) and Its Peers

As Biotechnology company, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -55.40% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio INSYS Therapeutics Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

With consensus price target of $7.75, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has a potential downside of -100.00%. The rivals have a potential upside of 133.02%. INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has -66.00% weaker performance while INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Volatility & Risk

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.51 and its 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.