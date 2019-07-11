Contrasting of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (INSY) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

As Biotechnology companies, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 75920000.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 43.39 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.51 shows that INSYS Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CytRx Corporation’s 1.99 beta is the reason why it is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, CytRx Corporation has 8.8 and 8.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. CytRx Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $7.75, while its potential downside is -100.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.9% and 9.9%. INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year INSYS Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while CytRx Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.