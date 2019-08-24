Contrasting of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.77%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.
