Contrasting of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|10
|2.21
|N/A
|0.09
|98.84
Demonstrates Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively Target Hospitality Corp. has a consensus target price of $13.33, with potential upside of 123.66%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares and 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares. Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.77%. Competitively, 1.4% are Target Hospitality Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.77%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp. has 2.77% stronger performance while Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance.
Summary
Target Hospitality Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.
