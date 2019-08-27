Contrasting of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 10 2.21 N/A 0.09 98.84

Demonstrates Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Target Hospitality Corp. has a consensus target price of $13.33, with potential upside of 123.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares and 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares. Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.77%. Competitively, 1.4% are Target Hospitality Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77% Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67%

For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp. has 2.77% stronger performance while Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Target Hospitality Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.